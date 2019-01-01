Bit Brother Ltd
(NASDAQ:BETS)
$0.55
0.0151[2.82%]
Last update: 9:00AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$0.55
0[0.00%]
Open0.535Close0.540
Vol / Avg.439.051K / 403.754KMkt Cap5.741M
Day Range0.512 - 0.55052 Wk Range0.442 - 0.660

Bit Brother Stock (NASDAQ:BETS), Quotes and News Summary

Bit Brother Stock (NASDAQ: BETS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open0.535Close0.540
Vol / Avg.439.051K / 403.754KMkt Cap5.741M
Day Range0.512 - 0.55052 Wk Range0.442 - 0.660
Lisa Levin - Sep 19, 2023, 7:59AM
Lisa Levin - Sep 13, 2023, 8:16AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing

Earnings

FY 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
BETSBit Brother2.82%5.7M
WNWMeiwu Technology Co0.81%10.1M
NGVCNatural Grocers0.6%303.3M
CBDCompanhia Brasileira-7.11%160.1M
KRKroger0.49%32.3B
Q

How do I buy Bit Brother (BETS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bit Brother (NASDAQ: BETS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bit Brother's (BETS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Bit Brother’s space includes: Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW), Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI).

Q

What is the target price for Bit Brother (BETS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bit Brother

Q

Current Stock Price for Bit Brother (BETS)?

A

The stock price for Bit Brother (NASDAQ: BETS) is $0.55 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Bit Brother (BETS) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Bit Brother.

Q

When is Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) reporting earnings?

A

Bit Brother’s FY earnings are confirmed for Monday, October 30, 2023.

Q

Is Bit Brother (BETS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bit Brother.

Q

What sector and industry does Bit Brother (BETS) operate in?

A

Bit Brother is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

