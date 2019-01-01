Bit Brother Stock (NASDAQ:BETS), Quotes and News Summary

|Open0.535
|Close0.540
|Vol / Avg.439.051K / 403.754K
|Mkt Cap5.741M
|Day Range0.512 - 0.550
|52 Wk Range0.442 - 0.660
Bit Brother Stock (NASDAQ: BETS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open0.535
|Close0.540
|Vol / Avg.439.051K / 403.754K
|Mkt Cap5.741M
|Day Range0.512 - 0.550
|52 Wk Range0.442 - 0.660
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|BETS
|Bit Brother
|2.82%
|5.7M
|WNW
|Meiwu Technology Co
|0.81%
|10.1M
|NGVC
|Natural Grocers
|0.6%
|303.3M
|CBD
|Companhia Brasileira
|-7.11%
|160.1M
|KR
|Kroger
|0.49%
|32.3B
You can purchase shares of Bit Brother (NASDAQ: BETS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bit Brother’s space includes: Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW), Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI).
There is no analysis for Bit Brother
The stock price for Bit Brother (NASDAQ: BETS) is $0.55 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Bit Brother.
Bit Brother’s FY earnings are confirmed for Monday, October 30, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Bit Brother.
Bit Brother is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
