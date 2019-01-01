BDO Unibank Inc is a full-service universal bank in the Philippines. The company provides a variety of banking products and services, including corporate and consumer lending, deposit-taking, foreign exchange, brokering, trust and investments, credit cards, corporate cash management, and remittances. BDO also offers leasing and financing, investment banking, private banking, rural banking, bancassurance, and insurance and stock brokerage services through its various local subsidiaries. BDO is a member of the SM Group, a large conglomerate based in the Philippines. The bank has a large distribution network of operating branches and ATMs. Most of its earning assets are loans and other receivables.