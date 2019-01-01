QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Budimex SA provides construction services, property development and management, and other systems to better coordinate resources and constructs complex structures. It offers a full spectrum of construction services, including general contracting for commercial buildings, residential buildings, and sports facilities. In addition, the company develops roads, rail systems, airport infrastructure, and other transportation amenities for various clients. Additional revenue is generated from constructing industrial plants, environmental facilities, and other large steel constructions. It utilizes technicians to suggest and provide optimal technological solutions to customers. The majority of revenue is derived from Poland.

Budimex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Budimex (BDMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Budimex (OTCPK: BDMXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Budimex's (BDMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Budimex.

Q

What is the target price for Budimex (BDMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Budimex

Q

Current Stock Price for Budimex (BDMXF)?

A

The stock price for Budimex (OTCPK: BDMXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Budimex (BDMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Budimex.

Q

When is Budimex (OTCPK:BDMXF) reporting earnings?

A

Budimex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Budimex (BDMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Budimex.

Q

What sector and industry does Budimex (BDMXF) operate in?

A

Budimex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.