Budimex SA provides construction services, property development and management, and other systems to better coordinate resources and constructs complex structures. It offers a full spectrum of construction services, including general contracting for commercial buildings, residential buildings, and sports facilities. In addition, the company develops roads, rail systems, airport infrastructure, and other transportation amenities for various clients. Additional revenue is generated from constructing industrial plants, environmental facilities, and other large steel constructions. It utilizes technicians to suggest and provide optimal technological solutions to customers. The majority of revenue is derived from Poland.