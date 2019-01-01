QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/39.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
16.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
69.9M
Outstanding
BCM Resources Corp is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company holds interests in the Carter property in Canada and Thompson Knolls Property in the United States.

BCM Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BCM Resources (BCMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BCM Resources (OTCPK: BCMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BCM Resources's (BCMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BCM Resources.

Q

What is the target price for BCM Resources (BCMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BCM Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for BCM Resources (BCMRF)?

A

The stock price for BCM Resources (OTCPK: BCMRF) is $0.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:35:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BCM Resources (BCMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BCM Resources.

Q

When is BCM Resources (OTCPK:BCMRF) reporting earnings?

A

BCM Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BCM Resources (BCMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BCM Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does BCM Resources (BCMRF) operate in?

A

BCM Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.