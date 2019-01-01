QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 11:36AM
Based in Liaoning, China, Brilliance Auto is a provincial state-owned enterprise that manufactures passenger vehicles (PV), minivans, and automotive components. The majority of Brilliance's revenue and all its operating profits come from a PV joint venture with BMW. The firm operates its minivan business through a 51%-owned joint venture with Renault.


Brilliance China Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brilliance China (BCAUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brilliance China (OTC: BCAUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brilliance China's (BCAUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brilliance China.

Q

What is the target price for Brilliance China (BCAUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brilliance China

Q

Current Stock Price for Brilliance China (BCAUY)?

A

The stock price for Brilliance China (OTC: BCAUY) is $4.6 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 19:44:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brilliance China (BCAUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Brilliance China (OTC:BCAUY) reporting earnings?

A

Brilliance China does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brilliance China (BCAUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brilliance China.

Q

What sector and industry does Brilliance China (BCAUY) operate in?

A

Brilliance China is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.