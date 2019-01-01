Tv Azteca SAB de CV is primarily involved in the production of Spanish-language television programming. It operates four television channels in Mexico: Azteca uno, which is oriented to women, Azteca 7 which focuses on contemporary families, adn40 which focuses on a first 24-hour informative television channel, and a + which is for a network of local signals. The company also owns two soccer teams of the first division of the Mexican Football Federation and operates Azteca Internet. It also produces a variety of content, including series, reality shows, news, broadcasts, sports broadcasts, music programs, contest shows, talk shows and variety shows. It derives most of its revenues from the sale of the television programming and has operations spread across Mexico.