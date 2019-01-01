Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company's current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma-secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma-secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell-specific leukemia.