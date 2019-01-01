QQQ
Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF), Quotes and News Summary

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.
Aya Gold & Silver Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCPK: AYASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Aya Gold & Silver's (AYASF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Aya Gold & Silver.

Q
What is the target price for Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Aya Gold & Silver

Q
Current Stock Price for Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF)?
A

The stock price for Aya Gold & Silver (OTCPK: AYASF) is $7.08 last updated Tue Apr 05 2022 17:53:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aya Gold & Silver.

Q
When is Aya Gold & Silver (OTCPK:AYASF) reporting earnings?
A

Aya Gold & Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Aya Gold & Silver.

Q
What sector and industry does Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF) operate in?
A

Aya Gold & Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.