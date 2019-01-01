QQQ
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 12:21PM
AVEVA Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company whose subsidiaries provide engineering design, information management, and software solutions for Oil & Gas, Marine, Power, Petrochemical & Chemical, and other markets such as AEC Fabrication, Paper & Pulp, Mining, and Pharmaceuticals. Its geographical segments are the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, & Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

AVEVA Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AVEVA Group (AVEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AVEVA Group (OTCPK: AVEVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AVEVA Group's (AVEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AVEVA Group.

Q

What is the target price for AVEVA Group (AVEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AVEVA Group

Q

Current Stock Price for AVEVA Group (AVEVF)?

A

The stock price for AVEVA Group (OTCPK: AVEVF) is $34.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AVEVA Group (AVEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AVEVA Group.

Q

When is AVEVA Group (OTCPK:AVEVF) reporting earnings?

A

AVEVA Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AVEVA Group (AVEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AVEVA Group.

Q

What sector and industry does AVEVA Group (AVEVF) operate in?

A

AVEVA Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.