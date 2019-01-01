QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/111.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.23 - 4.35
Mkt Cap
36M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
AutoWeb Inc is a digital marketing company for the automotive industry. The company helps automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the company's programs for online lead and traffic referrals, dealer marketing products and services, online advertising and mobile products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AutoWeb Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AutoWeb (AUTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AutoWeb's (AUTO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AutoWeb (AUTO) stock?

A

The latest price target for AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) was reported by Barrington Research on August 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AUTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 274.53% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AutoWeb (AUTO)?

A

The stock price for AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) is $2.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AutoWeb (AUTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AutoWeb.

Q

When is AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) reporting earnings?

A

AutoWeb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is AutoWeb (AUTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AutoWeb.

Q

What sector and industry does AutoWeb (AUTO) operate in?

A

AutoWeb is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.