|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AutoWeb’s space includes: Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD), Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT), Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) and Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG).
The latest price target for AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) was reported by Barrington Research on August 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AUTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 274.53% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) is $2.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AutoWeb.
AutoWeb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AutoWeb.
AutoWeb is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.