QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
223.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ABx Group Ltd is a bauxite exploration and development company. It explores and develops bauxite in Queensland, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It operates in the mineral, exploration, and development of resources in Australia. Its projects include Binjour Project, Goulburn and Tasmanian Project. It also focuses on mines, including Fingal Rail and DL130.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ABx Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ABx Group (AUSBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ABx Group (OTCPK: AUSBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ABx Group's (AUSBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ABx Group.

Q

What is the target price for ABx Group (AUSBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ABx Group

Q

Current Stock Price for ABx Group (AUSBF)?

A

The stock price for ABx Group (OTCPK: AUSBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ABx Group (AUSBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABx Group.

Q

When is ABx Group (OTCPK:AUSBF) reporting earnings?

A

ABx Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ABx Group (AUSBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ABx Group.

Q

What sector and industry does ABx Group (AUSBF) operate in?

A

ABx Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.