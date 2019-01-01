QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
34.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.35
Shares
5.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AXP Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration company focusing on the Illinois Basin and other areas in the southern United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AXP Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AXP Energy (AUNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AXP Energy (OTCPK: AUNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AXP Energy's (AUNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AXP Energy.

Q

What is the target price for AXP Energy (AUNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AXP Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for AXP Energy (AUNXF)?

A

The stock price for AXP Energy (OTCPK: AUNXF) is $0.006 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AXP Energy (AUNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AXP Energy.

Q

When is AXP Energy (OTCPK:AUNXF) reporting earnings?

A

AXP Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AXP Energy (AUNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AXP Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does AXP Energy (AUNXF) operate in?

A

AXP Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.