QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 0.81
Mkt Cap
23.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
36.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Advance United Holdings Inc is a junior mining company. It is identifying and acquiring undervalued gold bearing properties then developing and exploiting newly realized and proven value, without mining for gold.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advance United Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advance United Holdings (AUHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advance United Holdings (OTCPK: AUHIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advance United Holdings's (AUHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advance United Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Advance United Holdings (AUHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advance United Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Advance United Holdings (AUHIF)?

A

The stock price for Advance United Holdings (OTCPK: AUHIF) is $0.65 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:07:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advance United Holdings (AUHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advance United Holdings.

Q

When is Advance United Holdings (OTCPK:AUHIF) reporting earnings?

A

Advance United Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advance United Holdings (AUHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advance United Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Advance United Holdings (AUHIF) operate in?

A

Advance United Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.