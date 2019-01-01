Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd is active in the dairy industry. It's business activities include research and development, milk collection, processing, production, packaging, marketing and sales of dairy products. The company operates through Dairy and related products and Nutrition product segments. It generates maximum revenue from the Dairy and related products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from PRC and also has a presence in European Union; Middle East; North and South America; Australia; New Zealand and other countries.