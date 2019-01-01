QQQ
Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd is active in the dairy industry. It's business activities include research and development, milk collection, processing, production, packaging, marketing and sales of dairy products. The company operates through Dairy and related products and Nutrition product segments. It generates maximum revenue from the Dairy and related products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from PRC and also has a presence in European Union; Middle East; North and South America; Australia; New Zealand and other countries.

Ausnutria Dairy Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ausnutria Dairy Corp (AUDYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ausnutria Dairy Corp (OTCPK: AUDYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ausnutria Dairy Corp's (AUDYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ausnutria Dairy Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Ausnutria Dairy Corp (AUDYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ausnutria Dairy Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Ausnutria Dairy Corp (AUDYF)?

A

The stock price for Ausnutria Dairy Corp (OTCPK: AUDYF) is $0.93 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 13:37:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ausnutria Dairy Corp (AUDYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ausnutria Dairy Corp.

Q

When is Ausnutria Dairy Corp (OTCPK:AUDYF) reporting earnings?

A

Ausnutria Dairy Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ausnutria Dairy Corp (AUDYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ausnutria Dairy Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Ausnutria Dairy Corp (AUDYF) operate in?

A

Ausnutria Dairy Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.