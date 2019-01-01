QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
AmericaTowne Holdings Inc is a global company focused on international trade and infrastructure development. Its markets include the USA, China, and Africa including developing communities in China. Its product offerings include computer and software, chemical equipment and technology, agricultural goods, wine and artifacts among others. It also provides services like management consulting services, technology sourcing consulting, marketing services, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AmericaTowne Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AmericaTowne Hldgs (ATMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AmericaTowne Hldgs (OTCEM: ATMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AmericaTowne Hldgs's (ATMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AmericaTowne Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for AmericaTowne Hldgs (ATMO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AmericaTowne Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for AmericaTowne Hldgs (ATMO)?

A

The stock price for AmericaTowne Hldgs (OTCEM: ATMO) is $0.0016 last updated Thu Jun 03 2021 14:20:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AmericaTowne Hldgs (ATMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AmericaTowne Hldgs.

Q

When is AmericaTowne Hldgs (OTCEM:ATMO) reporting earnings?

A

AmericaTowne Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AmericaTowne Hldgs (ATMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AmericaTowne Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does AmericaTowne Hldgs (ATMO) operate in?

A

AmericaTowne Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.