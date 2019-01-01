QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/500K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
42.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Actinogen Medical Ltd is a biotechnology company. The company develops drugs for Alzheimer's disease and the cognitive decline associated with other neurological diseases. Geographically, it operates and derives revenue from Australia. It has developed a product Xanamem.

Actinogen Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Actinogen Medical (ATGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Actinogen Medical (OTCPK: ATGGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Actinogen Medical's (ATGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Actinogen Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Actinogen Medical (ATGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Actinogen Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Actinogen Medical (ATGGF)?

A

The stock price for Actinogen Medical (OTCPK: ATGGF) is $0.024 last updated Tue Sep 29 2020 15:24:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Actinogen Medical (ATGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Actinogen Medical.

Q

When is Actinogen Medical (OTCPK:ATGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Actinogen Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Actinogen Medical (ATGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Actinogen Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Actinogen Medical (ATGGF) operate in?

A

Actinogen Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.