Atea ASA is a Norway-based company that provides IT infrastructure and system integration services to customers. The company's product and services portfolio includes the sale of products such as third-party hardware and software, mobile device management and security software, and maintenance and operation of IT infrastructure services for companies, among others. The company operations are divided into six business segments based on geographical areas and services: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, The Baltics, and Shared Services. The firm generates most of its revenue in Sweden.