|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
|0.420
|-0.0300
|REV
|446.050M
|428.200M
|-17.850M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Atlas.
The latest price target for Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ATCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) is $14.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.
Atlas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Atlas.
Atlas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.