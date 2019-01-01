QQQ
Atlas Corp is a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests while focusing on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create sustainable value and quality growth opportunities for its shareholders. The company has two business segments: Containership leasing and Mobile power generation.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.420 -0.0300
REV446.050M428.200M-17.850M

Atlas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlas (ATCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlas's (ATCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlas.

Q

What is the target price for Atlas (ATCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ATCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlas (ATCO)?

A

The stock price for Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) is $14.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlas (ATCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.

Q

When is Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) reporting earnings?

A

Atlas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Atlas (ATCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlas.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlas (ATCO) operate in?

A

Atlas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.