QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
10.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Absolute Clean Energy PCL is engaged in electricity and steam generating and distributing business both domestically and internationally. The company operates biomass, natural gas, municipal solid waste, and solar energy power plants. Its holds approximately 19 COD power plants and approximately 17 projects are being developed.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Absolute Clean Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Absolute Clean Energy (ATBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Absolute Clean Energy (OTCPK: ATBBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Absolute Clean Energy's (ATBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Absolute Clean Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Absolute Clean Energy (ATBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Absolute Clean Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Absolute Clean Energy (ATBBF)?

A

The stock price for Absolute Clean Energy (OTCPK: ATBBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Absolute Clean Energy (ATBBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Absolute Clean Energy.

Q

When is Absolute Clean Energy (OTCPK:ATBBF) reporting earnings?

A

Absolute Clean Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Absolute Clean Energy (ATBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Absolute Clean Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Absolute Clean Energy (ATBBF) operate in?

A

Absolute Clean Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.