There is no Press for this Ticker
Avidus Management Group Inc is a Canada based marketer and distributor of nutraceutical products. It is principally engaged in the sales of nutraceuticals and health aids to retail vendors and to individuals or businesses. The company sells its products in the United States and Canada, of which majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avidus Management Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avidus Management Group (ASNHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avidus Management Group (OTCEM: ASNHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avidus Management Group's (ASNHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avidus Management Group.

Q

What is the target price for Avidus Management Group (ASNHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avidus Management Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Avidus Management Group (ASNHF)?

A

The stock price for Avidus Management Group (OTCEM: ASNHF) is $0.0011 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:48:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avidus Management Group (ASNHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avidus Management Group.

Q

When is Avidus Management Group (OTCEM:ASNHF) reporting earnings?

A

Avidus Management Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avidus Management Group (ASNHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avidus Management Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Avidus Management Group (ASNHF) operate in?

A

Avidus Management Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.