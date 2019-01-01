QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
27.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
68.1M
Outstanding
A-Sonic Aerospace Ltd is engaged in providing supply chain management services. The company provides domestic multi-modal transportation, warehousing, distribution, customs clearance, and airport ground services. Its business is divided into two segments namely Aviation which includes aircraft systems and components to airlines and aviation maintenance repair organizations, and Logistics that includes services like Airside Logistics and Transportation, Air Cargo Management and Logistics and Supply Chain Management Services. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Logistics Segment. Geographically, the company gets a major share of the revenue from The People's Republic of China.

Analyst Ratings

A-Sonic Aerospace Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A-Sonic Aerospace (ASNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A-Sonic Aerospace (OTCGM: ASNCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A-Sonic Aerospace's (ASNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for A-Sonic Aerospace.

Q

What is the target price for A-Sonic Aerospace (ASNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for A-Sonic Aerospace

Q

Current Stock Price for A-Sonic Aerospace (ASNCF)?

A

The stock price for A-Sonic Aerospace (OTCGM: ASNCF) is $0.4 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 15:54:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A-Sonic Aerospace (ASNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for A-Sonic Aerospace.

Q

When is A-Sonic Aerospace (OTCGM:ASNCF) reporting earnings?

A

A-Sonic Aerospace does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is A-Sonic Aerospace (ASNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A-Sonic Aerospace.

Q

What sector and industry does A-Sonic Aerospace (ASNCF) operate in?

A

A-Sonic Aerospace is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.