A-Sonic Aerospace Ltd is engaged in providing supply chain management services. The company provides domestic multi-modal transportation, warehousing, distribution, customs clearance, and airport ground services. Its business is divided into two segments namely Aviation which includes aircraft systems and components to airlines and aviation maintenance repair organizations, and Logistics that includes services like Airside Logistics and Transportation, Air Cargo Management and Logistics and Supply Chain Management Services. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Logistics Segment. Geographically, the company gets a major share of the revenue from The People's Republic of China.