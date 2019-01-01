QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 3.04
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
AppSoft Technologies Inc is engaged in the provision of software solutions. The company develops, publishes, and markets mobile software applications for smartphones and tablet devices. It offers a range of products including games available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The company derives revenue from sales, or downloads, of Apps and from advertisements published on ad-supported game titles.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AppSoft Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AppSoft Technologies (ASFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AppSoft Technologies (OTCPK: ASFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AppSoft Technologies's (ASFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AppSoft Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for AppSoft Technologies (ASFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AppSoft Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for AppSoft Technologies (ASFT)?

A

The stock price for AppSoft Technologies (OTCPK: ASFT) is $0.41 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:11:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AppSoft Technologies (ASFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AppSoft Technologies.

Q

When is AppSoft Technologies (OTCPK:ASFT) reporting earnings?

A

AppSoft Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AppSoft Technologies (ASFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AppSoft Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does AppSoft Technologies (ASFT) operate in?

A

AppSoft Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.