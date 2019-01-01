ASICS Corp is a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods. The company organises itself across three business domains: athletic sports, sports lifestyle, and health/comfort. Athletic sports provide equipment for running, Asics' core business; training; tennis; and rugby. Sports lifestyle includes fashion and lifestyle apparel and footwear. Health/comfort includes casual leather shoes, safety shoes, and nursing care facilities. The company reports results for three segments: sports shoes, sportswear, and sports equipment. The sports shoes segment contributes to the vast majority of consolidated revenue. Geographically, sales made domestically, across the Americas, and in EMEA contribute significantly to revenue, and collectively constitute the vast majority of sales.