Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.35%
52 Wk
16.32 - 27
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
104.08
Open
-
P/E
68.16
EPS
36.73
Shares
183M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 15, 2022, 9:30AM
ASICS Corp is a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods. The company organises itself across three business domains: athletic sports, sports lifestyle, and health/comfort. Athletic sports provide equipment for running, Asics' core business; training; tennis; and rugby. Sports lifestyle includes fashion and lifestyle apparel and footwear. Health/comfort includes casual leather shoes, safety shoes, and nursing care facilities. The company reports results for three segments: sports shoes, sportswear, and sports equipment. The sports shoes segment contributes to the vast majority of consolidated revenue. Geographically, sales made domestically, across the Americas, and in EMEA contribute significantly to revenue, and collectively constitute the vast majority of sales.

Analyst Ratings

ASICS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASICS (ASCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASICS (OTCPK: ASCCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ASICS's (ASCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASICS.

Q

What is the target price for ASICS (ASCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ASICS

Q

Current Stock Price for ASICS (ASCCF)?

A

The stock price for ASICS (OTCPK: ASCCF) is $20.57 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:46:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASICS (ASCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASICS.

Q

When is ASICS (OTCPK:ASCCF) reporting earnings?

A

ASICS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ASICS (ASCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASICS.

Q

What sector and industry does ASICS (ASCCF) operate in?

A

ASICS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.