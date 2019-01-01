QQQ
Range
0.19 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
51.5K/44.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.83
Mkt Cap
13.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
66.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Aurora Spine Corp is engaged in the business of the development and commercialization of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices. The product portfolio includes implants, surgical tools, biologics, and Non-Fusion. It derives revenues primarily from the sale of spinal surgery implants.

Aurora Spine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurora Spine (ASAPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurora Spine (OTCQB: ASAPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aurora Spine's (ASAPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurora Spine.

Q

What is the target price for Aurora Spine (ASAPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurora Spine

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurora Spine (ASAPF)?

A

The stock price for Aurora Spine (OTCQB: ASAPF) is $0.2082 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:07:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurora Spine (ASAPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurora Spine.

Q

When is Aurora Spine (OTCQB:ASAPF) reporting earnings?

A

Aurora Spine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurora Spine (ASAPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurora Spine.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurora Spine (ASAPF) operate in?

A

Aurora Spine is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.