Acrux Ltd is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing generic transdermal and topical prescription pharmaceuticals. Its products include Testosterone Solution, Estradiol MDTS and others. It also has some of its products under the pipeline. Geographically, it has a presence in Australia; Germany; the United States, and other countries. The firm operates in a single segment and derives revenue from developing and commercialising pharmaceutical products which administer drugs topically. Substantial revenue comes from Australia and also earns revenue from overseas.