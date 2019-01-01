QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/9.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
16.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
284M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Acrux Ltd is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing generic transdermal and topical prescription pharmaceuticals. Its products include Testosterone Solution, Estradiol MDTS and others. It also has some of its products under the pipeline. Geographically, it has a presence in Australia; Germany; the United States, and other countries. The firm operates in a single segment and derives revenue from developing and commercialising pharmaceutical products which administer drugs topically. Substantial revenue comes from Australia and also earns revenue from overseas.

Acrux Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acrux (ARUXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acrux (OTCPK: ARUXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acrux's (ARUXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acrux.

Q

What is the target price for Acrux (ARUXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Acrux

Q

Current Stock Price for Acrux (ARUXF)?

A

The stock price for Acrux (OTCPK: ARUXF) is $0.0568 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:47:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acrux (ARUXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acrux.

Q

When is Acrux (OTCPK:ARUXF) reporting earnings?

A

Acrux does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acrux (ARUXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acrux.

Q

What sector and industry does Acrux (ARUXF) operate in?

A

Acrux is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.