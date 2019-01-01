QQQ
Range
0.3 - 0.33
Vol / Avg.
68.5K/196.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.69
Mkt Cap
32.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
106.8M
Outstanding
Ares Strategic Mining Inc is a junior natural resource mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of lithium resource properties. Its projects include Lost Sheep - Utah; Jackpot Lake - Nevada; and Wilcox Playa - Arizona.

Ares Strategic Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ares Strategic Mining (OTCQX: ARSMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ares Strategic Mining's (ARSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ares Strategic Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ares Strategic Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF)?

A

The stock price for Ares Strategic Mining (OTCQX: ARSMF) is $0.30695 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ares Strategic Mining.

Q

When is Ares Strategic Mining (OTCQX:ARSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Ares Strategic Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ares Strategic Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF) operate in?

A

Ares Strategic Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.