Range
36.75 - 38.2
Vol / Avg.
235.7K/168.5K
Div / Yield
1.24/3.31%
52 Wk
36.75 - 61.3
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
39.24
Open
38.2
P/E
11.87
EPS
0.57
Shares
34.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company. It has two reportable segments which are U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment is comprised of two primary operating divisions, Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted, while International Operations' primary operating divisions are Syndicate 1200, Reinsurance, and Argo Insurance Bermuda. The vast majority of revenue generation occurs within the excess and surplus lines segment, which underwrites casualty, property, and professional liability coverage for various clients. Argo generates the majority of its revenue in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom and Bermuda.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.660-1.770 0.8900
REV487.150M486.200M-950.000K

Analyst Ratings

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (ARGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's (ARGO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (ARGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) was reported by Raymond James on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting ARGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.60% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (ARGO)?

A

The stock price for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) is $37.595 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (ARGO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (ARGO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) reporting earnings?

A

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (ARGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (ARGO) operate in?

A

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.