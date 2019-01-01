Argo Gold Inc is a Canadian company focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Abbie Lake Gold Property, Macassa Creek Property, McVicar Lake Property, Mishi Lake Gold Property, Rockstar Property, South Wawa Gold Property, and Woco Gold Property among others. It also holds an interest Hurdman Zinc-Silver and Percy Lake properties.