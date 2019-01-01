Appen Ltd is engaged in the provision of quality data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for global technology companies, auto manufacturers and government agencies. The company's business segments are Relevance; Speech and Image and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Relevance segment. The Relevance segment provides annotated data used in search technology for improving the relevance and accuracy of search engines, social media applications, and e-commerce. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US.