|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Appen (OTCPK: APXYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Appen.
There is no analysis for Appen
The stock price for Appen (OTCPK: APXYY) is $3.01 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:11:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Appen.
Appen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Appen.
Appen is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.