Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.04/1.25%
52 Wk
3.01 - 9.56
Mkt Cap
740.9M
Payout Ratio
17.53
Open
-
P/E
24.82
Shares
246.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Appen Ltd is engaged in the provision of quality data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for global technology companies, auto manufacturers and government agencies. The company's business segments are Relevance; Speech and Image and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Relevance segment. The Relevance segment provides annotated data used in search technology for improving the relevance and accuracy of search engines, social media applications, and e-commerce. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US.

see more
Appen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Appen (APXYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Appen (OTCPK: APXYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Appen's (APXYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Appen.

Q

What is the target price for Appen (APXYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Appen

Q

Current Stock Price for Appen (APXYY)?

A

The stock price for Appen (OTCPK: APXYY) is $3.01 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:11:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Appen (APXYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Appen.

Q

When is Appen (OTCPK:APXYY) reporting earnings?

A

Appen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Appen (APXYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Appen.

Q

What sector and industry does Appen (APXYY) operate in?

A

Appen is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.