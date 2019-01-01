QQQ
Range
9.89 - 9.91
Vol / Avg.
100K/131.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.8 - 9.97
Mkt Cap
170.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.89
P/E
-
Shares
17.3M
Outstanding
APx Acquisition Corp I is a newly incorporated blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

APx Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy APx Acquisition (APXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of APx Acquisition (NASDAQ: APXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are APx Acquisition's (APXI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for APx Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for APx Acquisition (APXI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for APx Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for APx Acquisition (APXI)?

A

The stock price for APx Acquisition (NASDAQ: APXI) is $9.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:48:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does APx Acquisition (APXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for APx Acquisition.

Q

When is APx Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXI) reporting earnings?

A

APx Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is APx Acquisition (APXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for APx Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does APx Acquisition (APXI) operate in?

A

APx Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.