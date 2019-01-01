QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.01/10.09%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
APAC Resources Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the commodity trading business and natural source investment business. The company operates through three business segments namely Commodity Business which includes trading of commodities, Resource investment which is engaged in the trading of and investment in listed and unlisted securities and Principal investment and financial services which engaged in the provision of loan financing and investments in loan notes, convertible notes, and other financial assets. The company generates maximum revenue from Commodity Business segment.

APAC Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy APAC Resources (APPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of APAC Resources (OTCPK: APPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are APAC Resources's (APPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for APAC Resources.

Q

What is the target price for APAC Resources (APPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for APAC Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for APAC Resources (APPCF)?

A

The stock price for APAC Resources (OTCPK: APPCF) is $0.1272 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does APAC Resources (APPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for APAC Resources.

Q

When is APAC Resources (OTCPK:APPCF) reporting earnings?

A

APAC Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is APAC Resources (APPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for APAC Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does APAC Resources (APPCF) operate in?

A

APAC Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.