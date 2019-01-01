QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
2.28/4.66%
52 Wk
48.96 - 48.96
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
22.18
Open
-
P/E
5.49
EPS
2.53
Shares
77.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aperam SA is a Luxembourg-based stainless and specialty steel producer. The company primarily operates through three segments. Its stainless and electrical steel segment produces a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products, and also owns a subsidiary that produces charcoal, which substitutes coke in production. Its service and solutions segment markets the company's products and provides customized steel transformation services. Its alloys and specialties segment produces nickel alloys and certain specific stainless steels. The company's downstream sectors include aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances and electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It generates most of its revenue from the Americas and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aperam Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aperam (APMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aperam (OTCPK: APMSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aperam's (APMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aperam.

Q

What is the target price for Aperam (APMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aperam

Q

Current Stock Price for Aperam (APMSF)?

A

The stock price for Aperam (OTCPK: APMSF) is $48.96 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 17:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aperam (APMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aperam.

Q

When is Aperam (OTCPK:APMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Aperam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aperam (APMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aperam.

Q

What sector and industry does Aperam (APMSF) operate in?

A

Aperam is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.