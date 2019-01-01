QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.41 - 0.45
Vol / Avg.
52.3K/117.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 1
Mkt Cap
46.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
108.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. It explores uranium and rare earth elements. The company holds interests in Alces Lake rare earth project as well as its Athabasca Basin uranium prospects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Appia Rare Earths Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Appia Rare Earths (APAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Appia Rare Earths (OTCQB: APAAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Appia Rare Earths's (APAAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Appia Rare Earths.

Q

What is the target price for Appia Rare Earths (APAAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Appia Rare Earths

Q

Current Stock Price for Appia Rare Earths (APAAF)?

A

The stock price for Appia Rare Earths (OTCQB: APAAF) is $0.4334 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:22:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Appia Rare Earths (APAAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Appia Rare Earths.

Q

When is Appia Rare Earths (OTCQB:APAAF) reporting earnings?

A

Appia Rare Earths does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Appia Rare Earths (APAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Appia Rare Earths.

Q

What sector and industry does Appia Rare Earths (APAAF) operate in?

A

Appia Rare Earths is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.