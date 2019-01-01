|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Precinct Properties (OTCPK: AOTUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Precinct Properties.
There is no analysis for Precinct Properties
The stock price for Precinct Properties (OTCPK: AOTUF) is $1.11 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:58:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Precinct Properties.
Precinct Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Precinct Properties.
Precinct Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.