Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.2K
Div / Yield
0.05/4.10%
52 Wk
1.09 - 1.18
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
45.23
Open
-
P/E
11.63
EPS
0
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd invests predominantly in prime office properties in the central business districts of New Zealand. The company's operating segment includes Investment properties and Flexible space. It generates maximum revenue from the Investment properties segment. Some of its properties include ANZ Centre; 10 Madden Street; Mason Brothers; PwC Tower at Commercial Bay and others.

Precinct Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Precinct Properties (AOTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precinct Properties (OTCPK: AOTUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Precinct Properties's (AOTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Precinct Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Precinct Properties (AOTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Precinct Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Precinct Properties (AOTUF)?

A

The stock price for Precinct Properties (OTCPK: AOTUF) is $1.11 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:58:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Precinct Properties (AOTUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Precinct Properties.

Q

When is Precinct Properties (OTCPK:AOTUF) reporting earnings?

A

Precinct Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Precinct Properties (AOTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precinct Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Precinct Properties (AOTUF) operate in?

A

Precinct Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.