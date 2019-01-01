QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
American Overseas Group is a Barbados-based insurance and reinsurance group with tax residency in the United Kingdom. The group's core business has transitioned from financial guaranty reinsurance, mostly of public finance and structured finance debt obligations, to writing nonstandard auto insurance through its Texas-based subsidiary.

American Overseas Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Overseas Gr (AOREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Overseas Gr (OTCPK: AOREF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Overseas Gr's (AOREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Overseas Gr.

Q

What is the target price for American Overseas Gr (AOREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Overseas Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for American Overseas Gr (AOREF)?

A

The stock price for American Overseas Gr (OTCPK: AOREF) is $186 last updated Today at 4:50:53 PM.

Q

Does American Overseas Gr (AOREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Overseas Gr.

Q

When is American Overseas Gr (OTCPK:AOREF) reporting earnings?

A

American Overseas Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Overseas Gr (AOREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Overseas Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does American Overseas Gr (AOREF) operate in?

A

American Overseas Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.