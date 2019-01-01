QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
141.8M
Outstanding
Aion Therapeutic Inc is in the business of research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis, psychedelic mushrooms, fungi, natural psychedelic formulations, and other medicinal plants in a legal environment for this type of discovery.

Aion Therapeutic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aion Therapeutic (ANTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aion Therapeutic (OTCPK: ANTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aion Therapeutic's (ANTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aion Therapeutic.

Q

What is the target price for Aion Therapeutic (ANTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aion Therapeutic

Q

Current Stock Price for Aion Therapeutic (ANTCF)?

A

The stock price for Aion Therapeutic (OTCPK: ANTCF) is $0.011 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aion Therapeutic (ANTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aion Therapeutic.

Q

When is Aion Therapeutic (OTCPK:ANTCF) reporting earnings?

A

Aion Therapeutic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aion Therapeutic (ANTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aion Therapeutic.

Q

What sector and industry does Aion Therapeutic (ANTCF) operate in?

A

Aion Therapeutic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.