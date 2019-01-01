QQQ
Range
9.92 - 9.92
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.92 - 20.11
Mkt Cap
582.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.92
P/E
30.8
EPS
0
Shares
58.7M
Outstanding
Anaergia Inc is engaged in production of clean energy, fertilizer, and recycled water from virtually any waste stream, offering the widest range of maximizing resource recovery solutions for the municipal, industrial, commercial, and agricultural markets.

Anaergia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anaergia (ANRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anaergia (OTCPK: ANRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anaergia's (ANRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anaergia.

Q

What is the target price for Anaergia (ANRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anaergia

Q

Current Stock Price for Anaergia (ANRGF)?

A

The stock price for Anaergia (OTCPK: ANRGF) is $9.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anaergia (ANRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anaergia.

Q

When is Anaergia (OTCPK:ANRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Anaergia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anaergia (ANRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anaergia.

Q

What sector and industry does Anaergia (ANRGF) operate in?

A

Anaergia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.