QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Amira Nature Foods Ltd operates in the packaged foods industry based in the United Arab Emirates. It sells packaged Indian rice and rice related products under the Amira brand, as well as other third party brands. The company conducts through two operating divisions, Rice and rice related products and Other Food Products. The sale of rice and related products including wheat, barley, legume, maize, and millet is the major revenue driver for the company. In addition, through its Other Products segment, it sells edible oil, snacks, ready-to-eat meals and organic products. Amira has its primary market in the European, Middle-East and African regions. It also trades in other places like India, Asia Pacific, and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amira Nature Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amira Nature Foods (ANFIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amira Nature Foods (OTCEM: ANFIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amira Nature Foods's (ANFIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amira Nature Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Amira Nature Foods (ANFIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amira Nature Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Amira Nature Foods (ANFIF)?

A

The stock price for Amira Nature Foods (OTCEM: ANFIF) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 20:37:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amira Nature Foods (ANFIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amira Nature Foods.

Q

When is Amira Nature Foods (OTCEM:ANFIF) reporting earnings?

A

Amira Nature Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amira Nature Foods (ANFIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amira Nature Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Amira Nature Foods (ANFIF) operate in?

A

Amira Nature Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.