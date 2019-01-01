Amira Nature Foods Ltd operates in the packaged foods industry based in the United Arab Emirates. It sells packaged Indian rice and rice related products under the Amira brand, as well as other third party brands. The company conducts through two operating divisions, Rice and rice related products and Other Food Products. The sale of rice and related products including wheat, barley, legume, maize, and millet is the major revenue driver for the company. In addition, through its Other Products segment, it sells edible oil, snacks, ready-to-eat meals and organic products. Amira has its primary market in the European, Middle-East and African regions. It also trades in other places like India, Asia Pacific, and North America.