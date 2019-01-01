American National Group provides insurance services. The company is organized into five reportable segments: life, which provides life insurance; annuity, which consists of fixed, indexed, and variable annuity products; health, which provides medical and credit disability insurance; property and casualty, which consists of personal, agricultural, and commercial insurance; and corporate and other, which consists of net investments not related to insurance. The American National companies operate in more than 45 states. The company generates about half of its revenue from premiums.