Range
189.55 - 190.23
Vol / Avg.
80.7K/97.3K
Div / Yield
3.28/1.73%
52 Wk
88.67 - 195.89
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
11.76
Open
189.65
P/E
6.81
EPS
1.9
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
American National Group provides insurance services. The company is organized into five reportable segments: life, which provides life insurance; annuity, which consists of fixed, indexed, and variable annuity products; health, which provides medical and credit disability insurance; property and casualty, which consists of personal, agricultural, and commercial insurance; and corporate and other, which consists of net investments not related to insurance. The American National companies operate in more than 45 states. The company generates about half of its revenue from premiums.

American National Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American National Group (ANAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American National Group (NASDAQ: ANAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American National Group's (ANAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American National Group (ANAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American National Group

Q

Current Stock Price for American National Group (ANAT)?

A

The stock price for American National Group (NASDAQ: ANAT) is $189.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American National Group (ANAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) reporting earnings?

A

American National Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is American National Group (ANAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American National Group.

Q

What sector and industry does American National Group (ANAT) operate in?

A

American National Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.