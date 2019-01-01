QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amincor Inc is a United States-based company. It operates through its subsidiaries in the manufacturing of bakery food products, consisting of several varieties of fresh and frozen cakes, muffins, cookies, bread, and doughnuts. It is also in the business of servicing the retail petroleum fueling needs and providing environmental remediation and consulting services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amincor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amincor (AMNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amincor (OTCPK: AMNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amincor's (AMNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amincor.

Q

What is the target price for Amincor (AMNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amincor

Q

Current Stock Price for Amincor (AMNC)?

A

The stock price for Amincor (OTCPK: AMNC) is $0.2001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:52:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amincor (AMNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amincor.

Q

When is Amincor (OTCPK:AMNC) reporting earnings?

A

Amincor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amincor (AMNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amincor.

Q

What sector and industry does Amincor (AMNC) operate in?

A

Amincor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.