American Films Inc. is an entertainment industry company engaged in motion picture distribution services that own the intellectual property in film and music. It is an owner, developer, and acquirer of intellectual property, the company seeks to monetize at higher rates through its proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. It creates alternative investment participation vehicles using Security Token Offerings(STO)s and Non-fungible tokens (NFT)s. The majority of these assets are stored digitally on a secured cloud platform.