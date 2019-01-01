QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
American Films Inc. is an entertainment industry company engaged in motion picture distribution services that own the intellectual property in film and music. It is an owner, developer, and acquirer of intellectual property, the company seeks to monetize at higher rates through its proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. It creates alternative investment participation vehicles using Security Token Offerings(STO)s and Non-fungible tokens (NFT)s. The majority of these assets are stored digitally on a secured cloud platform.

American Films Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Films (AMFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Films (OTCPK: AMFL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Films's (AMFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Films.

Q

What is the target price for American Films (AMFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Films

Q

Current Stock Price for American Films (AMFL)?

A

The stock price for American Films (OTCPK: AMFL) is $1.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:20:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Films (AMFL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Films.

Q

When is American Films (OTCPK:AMFL) reporting earnings?

A

American Films does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Films (AMFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Films.

Q

What sector and industry does American Films (AMFL) operate in?

A

American Films is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.