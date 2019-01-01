QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
AMB Financial Corp is a savings and loan holding company. The company is involved in personal and business banking. It is a community-based financial institution that offers several selected financial services to meet the needs of the community it serves.

AMB Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMB Financial (AMFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMB Financial (OTCPK: AMFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMB Financial's (AMFC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMB Financial.

Q

What is the target price for AMB Financial (AMFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMB Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for AMB Financial (AMFC)?

A

The stock price for AMB Financial (OTCPK: AMFC) is $25.27 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:37:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMB Financial (AMFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 27, 2008 to stockholders of record on August 11, 2008.

Q

When is AMB Financial (OTCPK:AMFC) reporting earnings?

A

AMB Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMB Financial (AMFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does AMB Financial (AMFC) operate in?

A

AMB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.