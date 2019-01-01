QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
4.69/5.99%
52 Wk
78.28 - 90.53
Mkt Cap
15.9B
Payout Ratio
47.33
Open
-
P/E
11.3
Shares
202.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amundi is the result of the merger of the asset manager businesses of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale in 2010. In 2017 it expanded into Italy, Germany and Austria by acquiring Pioneer Investments, previously the asset manager of UniCredit. France accounts for just over half of assets under management, while Italy and the rest of Europe contribute about 10% each. Assets from Asia are growing rapidly and contribute just shy of 20%. Amundi is the largest European asset manager and a top 10 manager globally.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amundi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amundi (AMDUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amundi (OTCPK: AMDUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amundi's (AMDUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amundi.

Q

What is the target price for Amundi (AMDUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amundi

Q

Current Stock Price for Amundi (AMDUF)?

A

The stock price for Amundi (OTCPK: AMDUF) is $78.28 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:33:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amundi (AMDUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amundi.

Q

When is Amundi (OTCPK:AMDUF) reporting earnings?

A

Amundi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amundi (AMDUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amundi.

Q

What sector and industry does Amundi (AMDUF) operate in?

A

Amundi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.