Alvarion Ltd is an Israel based company that designs, develops & markets wireless products. The company provides autonomous Wi-Fi networks designed with self-organizing capabilities. Its systems are used for providing Internet access & voice and data services for subscribers, for the feeding of cellular networks, for building connectivity, & for wireless local area network. Its products include Avidity WBSac Bolster WBSn, Arena Controller, BreezeACCESS VL, BreezeMAX Extreme, BreezeNET B and BreezeUltra. The company designs solutions for Carrier Wi-Fi, Enterprise Connectivity, Smart City, Smart Hospitality, Connected Campuses and Connected Events that are both complete and heterogeneous to ensure ease of use and optimize operational efficiency.