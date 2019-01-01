QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.13 - 23.13
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/3.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.26 - 26.19
Mkt Cap
10.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.13
P/E
-
EPS
-8.5
Shares
470.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ANA Holdings Inc is an air transportation services provider. The company's operating segments are air transportation (the largest segment), airline related, travel services, trade and retail, and other. The airline business is divided into domestic, international, cargo, and low cost carrier.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ANA Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ANA Holdings (ALNPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ANA Holdings (OTCPK: ALNPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ANA Holdings's (ALNPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ANA Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for ANA Holdings (ALNPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ANA Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for ANA Holdings (ALNPF)?

A

The stock price for ANA Holdings (OTCPK: ALNPF) is $23.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ANA Holdings (ALNPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ANA Holdings.

Q

When is ANA Holdings (OTCPK:ALNPF) reporting earnings?

A

ANA Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ANA Holdings (ALNPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ANA Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ANA Holdings (ALNPF) operate in?

A

ANA Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.