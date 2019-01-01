Alfa SAB de CV manufactures and sells a variety of specialty chemicals and foods. The company organizes itself into four segments based on brand. The Sigma brand, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells food products. The Alpek segment sells polyester used in textiles and polystyrene-based chemical products. The Axtel segment provides IT and communications services to enterprise clients in Mexico. The Newpek segment sells hydrocarbons. The majority of revenue comes from Mexico and Europe.