QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.4/4.69%
52 Wk
8.57 - 11.85
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
10.25
Open
-
P/E
2.32
Shares
140.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Allied Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company operates in five segments: Investment & finance, which includes investment and provision of the mortgage loan and term loan financing; Consumer finance segment provides consumer, SME, and other financings; Property development & investment, which is into property development, property rental, and hotel operations managed by third parties; Property management & elderly care services; and Corporate & other operations. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Consumer Finance segment. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Allied Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allied Group (ALEDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allied Group (OTCPK: ALEDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allied Group's (ALEDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allied Group.

Q

What is the target price for Allied Group (ALEDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Allied Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Allied Group (ALEDY)?

A

The stock price for Allied Group (OTCPK: ALEDY) is $8.57 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:11:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allied Group (ALEDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 5, 2011.

Q

When is Allied Group (OTCPK:ALEDY) reporting earnings?

A

Allied Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allied Group (ALEDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allied Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Allied Group (ALEDY) operate in?

A

Allied Group is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.