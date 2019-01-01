Allied Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company operates in five segments: Investment & finance, which includes investment and provision of the mortgage loan and term loan financing; Consumer finance segment provides consumer, SME, and other financings; Property development & investment, which is into property development, property rental, and hotel operations managed by third parties; Property management & elderly care services; and Corporate & other operations. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Consumer Finance segment. Its geographical segments are Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Others.