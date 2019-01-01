QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Arkanova Energy Corp is a junior producing oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of prospective oil and gas properties. The company holds mineral leases in leasehold interests located in Pondera and Glacier Counties, Montana. Its subsidiaries include Arkanova Acquisition Corporation, Prism Corporation and Provident Energy of Montana, LLC.

Arkanova Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arkanova Energy (AKVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arkanova Energy (OTCEM: AKVA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arkanova Energy's (AKVA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arkanova Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Arkanova Energy (AKVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arkanova Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Arkanova Energy (AKVA)?

A

The stock price for Arkanova Energy (OTCEM: AKVA) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 20:45:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arkanova Energy (AKVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arkanova Energy.

Q

When is Arkanova Energy (OTCEM:AKVA) reporting earnings?

A

Arkanova Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arkanova Energy (AKVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arkanova Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Arkanova Energy (AKVA) operate in?

A

Arkanova Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.