QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/123K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
16.28
Shares
21.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sberbank of Russia PJSC is a full-service bank operating primarily in Russia, but with significant exposure to Central and Eastern European countries. The bank has grown into a universal bank through acquisitions since its historical savings bank origins. Sberbank's principal shareholder is the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, which owns just over half of the bank's outstanding shares. The bank's activities are organized by three main priorities: corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking. Corporate loans constitute the bulk of the bank's earning assets, mostly to corporations with the largest market capitalizations. The bank's development strategy emphasizes customer service, cost management, and technological modernization.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sberbank of Russia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sberbank of Russia (AKSJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK: AKSJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sberbank of Russia's (AKSJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sberbank of Russia.

Q

What is the target price for Sberbank of Russia (AKSJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sberbank of Russia

Q

Current Stock Price for Sberbank of Russia (AKSJF)?

A

The stock price for Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK: AKSJF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sberbank of Russia (AKSJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sberbank of Russia.

Q

When is Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:AKSJF) reporting earnings?

A

Sberbank of Russia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sberbank of Russia (AKSJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sberbank of Russia.

Q

What sector and industry does Sberbank of Russia (AKSJF) operate in?

A

Sberbank of Russia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.