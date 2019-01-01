|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aker Solutions (OTCPK: AKRYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aker Solutions.
There is no analysis for Aker Solutions
The stock price for Aker Solutions (OTCPK: AKRYY) is $5.12 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 15:35:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aker Solutions.
Aker Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aker Solutions.
Aker Solutions is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.